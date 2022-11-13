Vicus Capital Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.63. 5,650,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.