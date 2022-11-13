Vicus Capital Sells 179,612 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,612 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 78,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,313. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

