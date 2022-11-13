Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth $57,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC opened at $4.06 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

