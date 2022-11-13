VirTra (VTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. VirTra had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John F. Givens II bought 5,000 shares of VirTra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,460.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

(Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.