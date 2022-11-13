VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.35 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.35 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00581390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.86 or 0.30283658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02666268 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.