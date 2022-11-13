Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE KO opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.