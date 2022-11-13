Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $135,513,000 after purchasing an additional 197,738 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 419,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.57. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.



