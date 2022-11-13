Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 624.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.09.

McKesson Trading Down 3.8 %

McKesson Dividend Announcement

MCK opened at $356.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,576. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

