Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 217,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

