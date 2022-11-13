Walken Price Hits $0.0335 on Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

