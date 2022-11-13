Warburg Research Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €68.44 ($68.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.03. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($56.25).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.