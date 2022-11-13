Wedbush Cuts UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $21.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.58.

UMH Properties stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $52,924. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

