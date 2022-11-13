Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the October 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Weichai Power Price Performance

WEICY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 81,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,803. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0858 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

