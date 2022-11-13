Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $105.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.06.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.29. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after buying an additional 467,562 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the period. Finally, LTS One Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

