Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $105.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.06.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of IFF stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.29. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.