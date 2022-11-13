Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 638.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 218,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 188,854 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,973 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.67. 141,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.