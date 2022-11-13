Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 908,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 250,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

