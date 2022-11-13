William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,662,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,105,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Canadian Pacific Railway as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

CP opened at $76.76 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

