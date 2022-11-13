William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 127,085 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127,085 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $98,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

