WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 46,323 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.20% of Monro worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2,685.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monro Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Monro’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

