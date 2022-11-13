WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

