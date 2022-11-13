WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Mercury General worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,650,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,401,000 after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

