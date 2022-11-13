WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 31,331 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

