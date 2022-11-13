WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 198,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 878.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,878 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 171,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $6,151,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CXSE stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,961. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

