Wojak Finance (WOJ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,405.00

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $156.02 million and $32,405.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

