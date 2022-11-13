World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.
World Fuel Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.
Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services
About World Fuel Services
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Fuel Services (INT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.