World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

About World Fuel Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.