WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.