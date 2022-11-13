Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,194,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 918,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,985.5 days.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 353. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
