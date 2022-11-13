Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,194,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 918,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,985.5 days.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 353. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

