Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ZNOG stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,920. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

