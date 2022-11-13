Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of ZNOG stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,920. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
About Zion Oil & Gas
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.