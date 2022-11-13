Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $87,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $148.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

