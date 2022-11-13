Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at MKM Partners

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $268.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

