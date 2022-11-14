10,250 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 11,134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 169,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.58. 10,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

