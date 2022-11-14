1,252 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $16,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.46 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $310.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average is $246.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

