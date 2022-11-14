13,557 Shares in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Acquired by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CEFS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. 22,181 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

