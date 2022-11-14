1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tremor International worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMR. Raymond James lowered Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $506.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.79. Tremor International Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

