15,797 Shares in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Bought by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 153.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of STRC stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

