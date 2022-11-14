30,000 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:A opened at $148.31 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 over the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

