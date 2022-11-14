3,518 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,364,000 after acquiring an additional 228,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.