38,950 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Compass Diversified at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125,021 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.3 %

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 987.50 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.