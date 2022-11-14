3,936 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encompass Health Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.43. 10,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,245. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.