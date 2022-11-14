3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 494.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $185.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.