3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in 3M by 1,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $132.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $185.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

