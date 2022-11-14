4,674 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 208,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 151,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.