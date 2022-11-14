4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 225.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.46.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 102.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

