525 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $492.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.03.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.