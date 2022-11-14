7Pixels (7PXS) Price Hits $4.79 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $77.57 million and $25,871.11 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00028546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00578662 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.67 or 0.30141564 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.8944239 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,256.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

