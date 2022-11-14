Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 166,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.