AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 126,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,446,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.33. 271,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average is $145.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

