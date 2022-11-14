ABCMETA 1-Day Volume Hits $21,832.99 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $88.69 million and $21,832.99 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,345.38 or 1.00019370 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010223 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022262 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00245090 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0008875 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,202.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.