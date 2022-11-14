Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 121,853 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 121,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.33 per share, with a total value of $4,914,331.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,739,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,458,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00.

Appian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of APPN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP increased its stake in Appian by 13.0% in the third quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

