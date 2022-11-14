Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.5% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 470,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,628 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,341.4% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 575,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 535,874 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.50 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.